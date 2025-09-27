Man killed by police after shooting near Valdosta elementary school, GBI says

The Brief The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the shooting happened at S.L. Mason Elementary School. Officials said officers heard gunshots and then saw a man with a gun walking towards the school. The man has been identified as Tychicus Armondo Deshazer, 25, of Valdosta.



A man was shot and killed by police Thursday after allegedly firing a gun near an elementary school in Valdosta, according to authorities.

What we know:

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Lamar Street. A Valdosta police officer heard gunfire and responded to the area, where officers saw a man with a gun enter the campus of S.L. Mason Elementary School.

The man, identified as 25-year-old Tychicus Armondo Deshazer of Valdosta, was confronted by officers as he approached the front of the school. Police said officers opened fire, striking him. Despite life-saving efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said Deshazer fired at several cars in the school’s pickup line, striking one vehicle but causing no injuries. The school was placed on lockdown during the incident.

No students, staff members or officers were hurt.

What's next:

The Valdosta Police Department said the officers involved have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure in officer-involved shootings. The GBI is investigating.

What we don't know:

The names of the officers have not been released.