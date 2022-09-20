Man killed in Gwinnett County auto shop shooting identified

article

Police have identified the man killed on Monday morning at a business located along Stone Mountain Highway.

Jermaine Brown, 36, of Lawrenceville, was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound around 10:30 a.m. behind the business located at 4534 Stone Mountain Highway.

Police say several car businesses lease space in the facility, but that the Brown does not appear to be a customer known to any of the shop owners or employees.

Police say they are not looking for a suspect, but that they are trying to figure out a motive. Investigators say they have not ruled out self-defense.

Investigators say there is no threat to the public.