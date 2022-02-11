Expand / Collapse search
Man killed in crash with tractor-trailer, South Fulton Police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
South Fulton
FOX 5 Atlanta

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - South Fulton Police are investigating after a fatal vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer. 

Police went to the scene of the crash at Oakley Industrial Boulevard and Parkaire Place on February 10 around 5:30 p.m.

Investigators believe the car was traveling south on Oakley Industrial Boulevard and an 18-wheeler was going north. At some point, the vehicle crossed into the northbound lanes.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured, authorities confirmed.

The identity of the deceased driver was not immediately made available.

An investigation continues.

