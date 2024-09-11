Man killed during argument over gun in Sweet Auburn area, police say

article

Atlanta police say a man was killed early Wednesday morning during an argument over what they believe was a stolen gun.

The incident occurred around 3 a.m. in a parking lot near Edgewood Avenue and Hilliard Street in the Sweet Auburn area, behind a bar at the intersection.

When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds. He was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police believe the shooter and the victim knew each other. No other identifying information has been released at this time.