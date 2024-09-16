Man killed in crash on DeKalb County road, driver charged with DUI

article

A driver is in custody following an overnight crash that killed a man in DeKalb County, officials say.

The DeKalb County Police Department tells FOX 5 that officers were called to the area of Fairington Road and Willowick Road at around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday after reports of a person hit by a vehicle.

When officers got to the scene, they found a man dead in the road.

Officials say the driver remained at the scene. They have since been charged with driving under the influence.

Investigators have not shared any details about what led up to the crash or the identities of either the driver or the victim.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, contact the DeKalb County Police Department.