A man was killed earlier today in an incident involving a piece of construction equipment, according to Atlanta police.

What we know:

It happened at around 10:45 a.m. March 31 in the 1400 block of Howell Mill Road SW near Chattahooochee Avenue NW.

Atlanta police say the man was confirmed deceased on the scene.

At this time, they have not released any information about the deceased or how the incident occurred.