Man killed at Gwinnett County apartment complex

Gwinnett County police have charged a man for the shooting death of a pest control worker at an apartment complex near Georgia Gwinnett College on Thursday. That shooting forced the campus to lockdown.

The victim's family said Bradly Jordan was a gentle giant who loved hard. His wife said the 26-year-old called his mother, sisters, and brother every night, and now she finds herself widowed.

"He had many, many people who loved him and anyone who knows him would tell you he was a kind man who would give you the shirt off his back," Jordan’s mother, Marie Jordan said.

Jordan’s wife said the pest control worker often had appointments at the Sugar Mill apartments on Walther Boulevard.

"He was there almost every day," Hannah Jordan said.

Thursday morning, it became a crime scene, and the last place Jordan would work.

Gwinnett County police said a homeless man, who was identified as Roceam Wilson, shot and killed Jordan as he was working.

"We don't have any indication that the two knew who each other were, we're still working to determine what caused the altercation," Gwinnett County Police Cpl. Collin Flynn said.

The apartment complex is close to the Georgia Gwinnett College campus and it quickly went into lockdown, as investigators say Wilson ran away.

Multiple people called the police and gave descriptions of the suspected shooter.

Police said it took three hours to locate and arrest him. Investigators said there's no indication the gun used to kill Jordan was obtained illegally.

Jordan's relatives didn't want to speak on camera out of safety concerns. They said they're still shaken up after a man they don't know was arrested for their loved one's murder. But they did speak over the phone:

"He didn't meet a stranger," his mother said.

"He talked to people about God and always turning your problems to God. Just focused on being happy. Just a happy person," Jordan’s mother said.

Jordan met his wife during vacation bible school. Together they have a baby boy, and were married just married months ago.

"I just want people to know that Bradly had his whole life ahead of him he was taken away too soon," his mother said.

Anyone with any information on this shooting is asked to contact the Gwinnett County Police Department. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

