Man killed, another hurt in NW Atlanta gunfight

An early morning shootout at a northwest Atlanta apartment complex left one man dead and sent another to the hospital.

Police were already at the Flipper Temple complex off of Hollywood Road when the shooting took place around 12:30 Monday morning. An officer responding to a different call heard what he thought was fireworks. A resident then flagged him down saying a man had been shot. The officer tried to save the victim's life but tragically it was already too late.

Police said the man died in front of one of the units. They later found another man, who had also been shot multiple times in the back on the complex. Paramedics rushed him to Grady Memorial Hospital. At last check, he was in stable condition.

Detectives said the victims, both 23-years-old, knew each other and came to the complex together. They then got into a shootout with a third man.

Police don't have a description of the gunman but do think it's possible he lives in one of the apartments. They also hope complex surveillance video will help them identify the shooter.

The deceased victim's mother told us off-camera that he had recently been robbed and came to the complex to settle the score. Police said they are looking into that possibility but add it's too early to know an exact motive for the shooting.

The mother also said the victim was her youngest of six children.