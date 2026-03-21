Man killed after car hits concrete embankment on Lenox Road
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a tragic single-vehicle accident that claimed a man's life early Saturday morning in Buckhead.
What we know:
Officers responded to the area of Lenox Road and the GA 400 southbound exit around 2:23 a.m. on March 21. When they arrived, they located a single vehicle and a male driver. EMTs pronounced the driver dead at the scene.
According to the preliminary investigation, the vehicle was traveling south on GA 400 when the driver failed to make the exit. The car drove through a median, crossed over Lenox Road, and went through a second median before striking a concrete barrier, where it finally stopped.
What we don't know:
The investigation is currently ongoing and the cause of the crash has not been released.
The Source: Information in this article came from a post on APD's website.