Man killed after car hits concrete embankment on Lenox Road

The Brief A male driver was killed early Saturday morning in a single-vehicle accident at a major Buckhead intersection. Investigators say the vehicle was traveling south on GA 400 when it veered off the road, crossing multiple medians and Lenox Road before slamming into a concrete barrier. Atlanta Police and the Fulton County Medical Examiner were on the scene for several hours to process the crash. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.



Atlanta police are investigating a tragic single-vehicle accident that claimed a man's life early Saturday morning in Buckhead.

What we know:

Officers responded to the area of Lenox Road and the GA 400 southbound exit around 2:23 a.m. on March 21. When they arrived, they located a single vehicle and a male driver. EMTs pronounced the driver dead at the scene.

According to the preliminary investigation, the vehicle was traveling south on GA 400 when the driver failed to make the exit. The car drove through a median, crossed over Lenox Road, and went through a second median before striking a concrete barrier, where it finally stopped.

What we don't know:

The investigation is currently ongoing and the cause of the crash has not been released.

The Source: Information in this article came from a post on APD's website.



