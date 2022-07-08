DUI suspect jumps off I-75 ramp to try and escape arrest, police say

article

A man suspected of driving under the influence went to great lengths to avoid arrest in Atlanta, police say.

The Atlanta Police Department tells FOX 5 the incident started shortly before 3 a.m. Friday while the unidentified suspect was being arrested for a DUI off Interstate 75 near Northside Drive.

While in handcuffs, police say the man ran up the exit ramp toward Northside Drive and jumped over the wall - falling 45 feet into the woods below.

Officers found the man, who police described as being in his 30s, a short time later and took him into custody again.

According to officials, the man had no visible injuries, but they transported him to Grady to get checked out.

The suspect, whose identity has not been released is facing charges of DUI, speeding, and obstruction of an officer.