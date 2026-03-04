South Fulton District 3 town hall focuses on future plans

The Brief South Fulton leaders shared updates on city services and priorities at a District 3 town hall. Residents were able to ask questions and offer feedback about local issues. Councilwoman Helen Zenobia Willis is resigning to run for Fulton County Commission.



Leaders in South Fulton gathered with residents for a District 3 town hall meeting focused on the future of the community.

What we know:

During the meeting, officials delivered a "state of the district" update, outlining city services, priorities and improvement plans aimed at strengthening the area.

Residents in attendance were given the opportunity to ask questions and share feedback with city leaders about concerns and ideas for the district.

What they're saying:

Councilwoman Helen Zenobia Willis also spoke about upcoming developments in the area, saying a new welcoming center is planned.

"We have a new welcoming center coming over the nine-year period," Willis said.

Willis is resigning from her council seat to run for a position on the Fulton County Commission.