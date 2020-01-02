Man jumps off I-85 to escape police

Police are searching for a man who they said crashed his car, jumped off the interstate and ran from officers early Thursday morning.

It all started with Atlanta police running radar on the side of the road. An officer caught a speeder, then jumped in his patrol car.

Shortly after, police spotted a crashed Infinity sedan and a man running down Interstate 85. Officers said the man jumped over the side of the barrier, an approximately 40-foot drop, and they still haven't caught up with him.

Police said the man got up after jumping and ran into the woods. Officers eventually got down there and found a gun as well as a small number of narcotics inside the vehicle.

According to police, the Infinity wasn't the intended speeder police were initially after.