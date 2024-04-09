Man jumps out of moving car after Gwinnett County road rage shooting, police say

Gwinnett County police need your help identifying a man they say was caught on camera jumping out of a moving car after a road rage shooting.

On March 9, officials say a person called 911 to report a road rage incident.

While the victim was on the phone with the operator, officials say someone fired multiple shots at them. Thankfully, the person was not injured in the shooting.

Using Flock cameras around the area, police say they saw the man roll out of a moving car and flee the area on foot.

Police shared two photos taken by the Flock cameras showing the man jumping out of the car and running away.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call Gwinnett County detectives at (770) 513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477.