Man injured in drug-related shooting at Atlanta apartments, police say

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex that sent one man to the hospital on Sunday night.

The shooting happened at around 10:45 p.m. at The Commons apartments on the 2900 block of Middleton Road NW.

Officers say they found one man who had been shot three times in a car at the scene.

Medics rushed the man to Grady Memorial Hospital. Officials believe he will survive his injuries.

Investigators believe the shooting was drug-related and are working to identify the gunman.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.