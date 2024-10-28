Man injured in drug-related shooting at Atlanta apartments, police say
article
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex that sent one man to the hospital on Sunday night.
The shooting happened at around 10:45 p.m. at The Commons apartments on the 2900 block of Middleton Road NW.
Officers say they found one man who had been shot three times in a car at the scene.
Medics rushed the man to Grady Memorial Hospital. Officials believe he will survive his injuries.
Investigators believe the shooting was drug-related and are working to identify the gunman.
If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.