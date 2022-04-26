Man, infant dodge bullets outside Clayton County restaurant

An Uber Eats driver said she and her family are lucky to be alive after a shooting outside a lounge in Clayton County.

Kristy asked FOX 5 not to use her last name. Her husband and baby were sitting inside their SUV when it was struck by multiple bullets. Someone opened fire in the parking lot outside the IceBar Lounge and Restaurant on West Fayetteville Road in Riverdale early Saturday morning.

"This is where my daughter was sitting, the door where my daughter was sitting. My first thought was she was shot," Kristy said. "Instead of going straight it went into the paneling into the back of my seat, missing her by inches and through my front seat."

The wife and mother of four works for Uber Eats to help support her family. Her husband and baby were with her when she drove to the establishment to pick up an order.

"I'd just been handed the food when I see people hopping," said Kristy, "jumping over chairs."

Kristy asked us not to use her last name. She said her husband called her, telling her something was wrong and to get out of there. She heard gunfire outside in the parking lot as she ran toward the exit, so she took shelter in the restroom until club security told them it was safe to come out.

"I was running to the vehicle, and I saw the shot, my daughter's side of the door and I just grabbed her. I'm looking her over. I'm checking to see if there was any blood if she was shot."

At least three bullets struck Kristy's vehicle.

Miraculously, her husband and baby escaped unharmed.

"Thank you, Jesus, I saw my daughter sleeping peacefully. She had slept through the whole thing. She is OK. She is alive. My husband is OK, and no one was injured," Kristy said.

Clayton County police said several vehicles were damaged in the shooting. No one was wounded. The search continues for suspects.