Man accused of running over estranged wife with truck in Decatur

The Brief A grand jury indicted 64-year-old Nelson Clements on homicide and hit-and-run charges in Decatur. Investigators say Clements ran over his estranged wife with his truck and concealed her death. Clements remains in custody at the DeKalb County Jail without bond following his arrest.



A DeKalb County grand jury indicted a 64-year-old man for allegedly running over his estranged wife with his truck and trying to conceal her death.

What we know:

A grand jury indicted Nelson Clements, 64, on charges of first-degree vehicular homicide, reckless driving, hit-and-run resulting in serious injury or death, stalking, and concealing the death of another, according to court documents.

The indictment stems from the June 21 death of his estranged wife, 58-year-old Janice Frazier Clements.

Investigators said Clements was pulling his truck out of her driveway when she grabbed onto the door handle.

Clements accelerated, ran her over in the street, and did not stop to help or call emergency services.

What we don't know:

Authorities arrested Clements on a grand jury warrant on Oct. 23, and he remains held at the DeKalb County Jail without bond, according to jail records.

The District Attorney’s Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Unit is prosecuting the case, which has been assigned to DeKalb County Superior Court Judge LaTisha Dear Jackson.

Officials have not yet set an arraignment or trial date.