Chamblee police chief steps down after leading since 2023
CHAMBLEE, Ga. - Chamblee Police Chief Michael Dieppa is stepping down after three years of leading the department to take the top police job in Mount Dora, Florida, city officials announced Tuesday.
What we know:
Dieppa submitted his resignation to return to his home state of Florida after serving as Chamblee's police chief since Oct. 23, 2023.
During his three-year tenure, the department achieved consecutive double-digit annual crime reductions, launched a state-of-the-art Real-Time Crime Center, sworn in Chamblee's first female assistant police chief, and created the Neighborhood Resource Unit and Bike Patrol Unit.
City Manager Kristen Gorham thanked Dieppa for his service and contributions to the city, according to a municipal news release.
What we don't know:
Officials have not yet specified Dieppa's final day on the job or named an interim chief to lead the department during the transition.
City representatives said additional information regarding police department leadership will be released as details become available.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from Chamblee Communications Director Shannon Wiggins, who issued an official press release, as well as Chamblee City Manager Kristen Gorham.