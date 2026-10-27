Chamblee police chief steps down after leading since 2023

article

The Brief Chamblee Police Chief Michael Dieppa resigned after three years of service to become police chief in Mount Dora, Florida. Crime decreased by double digits each year during Dieppa's tenure, which included launching a Real-Time Crime Center and Bike Patrol Unit. City officials have not announced a effective date for Dieppa's departure or named an interim replacement.



Chamblee Police Chief Michael Dieppa is stepping down after three years of leading the department to take the top police job in Mount Dora, Florida, city officials announced Tuesday.

What we know:

Dieppa submitted his resignation to return to his home state of Florida after serving as Chamblee's police chief since Oct. 23, 2023.

During his three-year tenure, the department achieved consecutive double-digit annual crime reductions, launched a state-of-the-art Real-Time Crime Center, sworn in Chamblee's first female assistant police chief, and created the Neighborhood Resource Unit and Bike Patrol Unit.

City Manager Kristen Gorham thanked Dieppa for his service and contributions to the city, according to a municipal news release.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet specified Dieppa's final day on the job or named an interim chief to lead the department during the transition.

City representatives said additional information regarding police department leadership will be released as details become available.