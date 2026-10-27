Roswell man charged with six child exploitation counts

The Brief The GBI charged a 30-year-old Roswell man with six counts of sexual exploitation of children. Investigators arrested the suspect Friday following a yearlong child abuse investigation originating from an online tip. Authorities booked him into the DeKalb County Jail as state and local agencies seek additional information.



A 30-year-old Roswell man faces six child sexual exploitation charges after state authorities arrested him Friday following a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, officials said.

What we know:

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested Ahmed Shengeb, 30, of Roswell on Friday.

Authorities charged him with six counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children and booked him into the DeKalb County Jail, according to state law enforcement.

The arrest stems from a May 2025 CyberTip sent to the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The tip flagged the potential online possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material, investigators said.

The GBI’s Atlanta Regional Investigative Office in Conyers and the Roswell Police Department assisted with the probe, state officials said.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details regarding specific bond amounts or an upcoming court appearance for Shengeb.

Officials have also not disclosed whether investigators identified additional suspects or victims in connection with the case.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding other child exploitation cases can contact the GBI CEACC Unit at 404-270-8870 or submit a tip through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children CyberTipline at Cybertipline.org.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), visiting the GBI website online or submitting information through the See Something, Send Something mobile application.