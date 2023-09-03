Man in wheelchair, dog struck by hit-and-run driver in McDonough

article

Police are looking for the driver who struck a man in a wheelchair and his dog shortly before 8 a.m. Sept. 2 in McDonough.

It happened in the Audubon Estates neighborhood off Willow Lane. Police say they were struck by a 2008 Nissan Altima and the person of interest was seen wearing red shorts and a gray shirts.

Anyone with information about this incident, or who knows the identity of the suspect, is asked to contact Henry County Sheriff's Office Investigator L. Combs at 770-288-8290, the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121, or text us tips, photos, and videos to 770-220-7009.