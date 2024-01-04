Man in 'The World is Yours' hoodie steals Apple watch from Lawrenceville porch

article

A brazen porch pirate in Gwinnett County wearing a black hoodie emblazoned with the words "The World is Yours" is wanted for stealing an Apple Watch on Dec. 21 at a home on Emerald Pine Court in Lawrenceville.

The audacious thief was also seen carrying a distinctive red bag during the heist.

If anyone has information about the thief, please contact Gwinnett County Police Department detectives at 770-513-5300.

For those who wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers is ready to field tips at 404.577.8477.



