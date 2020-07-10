Man in custody after SWAT standoff in Forsyth County

A SWAT standoff ended peacefully early Friday morning in Forsyth County.

Deputies responded to a home on Mountain Vista Court after reports of a domestic dispute.

Investigators said a man and woman got into an argument. Then, the woman and child walked out of the home.

Deputies said the man refused to come out, then barricaded himself inside the house.

After several hours, the man surrendered around 3:30 a.m. He was taken into custody.

No one was hurt.