Man in critical condition after shooting at Buckhead apartments

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital overnight in critical condition.

Investigators say a gunman opened fire inside an apartment on the 1000 block of Peachtree Park Drive in Buckhead around 2:30 Tuesday morning.

Police say when they arrived at the apartment, they discovered signs of a struggle and evidence of multiple shots fired.

The victim, identified as 29-year-old Abel Rao, was rushed to a local hospital by a neighbor before officers arrived. The neighbor told police that Rao came to his apartment for help after the shooting. Investigators say the victim was shot at least three times - at least once in the jaw.

Police tell FOX 5 they believe the victim did know the shooter based on what they found inside the apartment. They are working to identify a motive in the case.

If you have any information that could help police with the investigation, please contact the Atlanta Police Department.

