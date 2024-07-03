Man hospitalized after drive-by shooting in DeKalb County

article

DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting that left a man fighting for his life early Wednesday morning.

Officials say the shooting happened shortly before 1:30 a.m. on the 7300 block of Drake Avenue.

Police responded to reports of a shooting and found a 24-year-old man who had been hit in the hip.

Medics rushed the victim to a local hospital. At last update, the victim's injuries have been described as "life-threatening."

Officials believe the man was shot by someone who was driving by the scene in a vehicle. Investigators have not said whether they think the shooting was a targeted act of violence.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the DeKalb County Police Department.