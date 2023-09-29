Man hospitalized after stabbing in Cobb County motel room

article

A man is recovering in the hospital after police say he was stabbed at a Cobb County motel overnight.

The stabbing happened shortly before midnight at the Motel 6 on the 2600 block of Delk Road in Marietta.

Police say two men got into a fight in one of the hotel's rooms. During the argument, one of the men reportedly stabbed the other.

Medics rushed the victim to a local hospital. At the last report, he is expected to survive his injuries.

Officers took the other man into custody. Charges are pending.

Investigators have not released the identities of either man or said what the argument was about.

The investigation is ongoing.