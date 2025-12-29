Man hospitalized after southwest Atlanta shooting on Broad Street

The Brief Man shot Sunday afternoon in southwest Atlanta Victim hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries Police say dispute may have led to shooting



A man was taken to the hospital Sunday afternoon after being shot in southwest Atlanta, according to police.

What we know:

Officers with the Atlanta Police Department responded to a report of a shooting around 4:10 p.m. at an address on Broad Street SW. When officers arrived, they found a 20-year-old man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police said the victim was alert, conscious, and breathing at the scene before being transported to a hospital by ambulance. A preliminary investigation indicates the shooting may be connected to an ongoing dispute involving suspected fraudulent activity.

What we don't know:

Investigators with the department’s Aggravated Assault Unit responded to the scene to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting. No suspect information has been released, and the investigation remains ongoing. Authorities noted that details are preliminary and could change as more information becomes available.