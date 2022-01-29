Man hospitalized after shots fired inside Decatur apartment, police say

Decatur police said a man was hospitalized in critical condition after he was struck by bullets fired outside his apartment.

Police were on-scene at 10:59 p.m. on Friday at the 1500 block of Commerce Drive in Decatur.

Investigators said a man was in the living room of his apartment when an unknown suspect fired several shots into the apartment.

One bullet struck the man, who was transported to an area hospital.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Decatur Police Department at 404-373-6551 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

