Man hospitalized after shooting at Marietta apartment complex

The Brief Officers found a 20-year-old man shot in the leg Tuesday night at an apartment complex in Marietta. Police controlled the victim's bleeding before emergency medical crews took him to a hospital for surgery. Investigators are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call the Major Crimes Unit.



A 20-year-old man was hospitalized after he was shot Tuesday night at the Osborne Hills Apartments in Marietta, according to police.

What we know:

Officers responded to reports of a person shot around 10:04 p.m. at 2751 Hammondton Road.

They found a young man with a gunshot wound to his right leg and provided first aid until paramedics arrived.

He was taken to a local hospital where he underwent surgery.

Detectives with the Major Crimes Unit are continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 770-499-3945.

What we don't know:

Police have not released details about a suspect or what led up to the shooting.

The condition of the victim following surgery has not been released.