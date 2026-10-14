Man hospitalized after shooting at Marietta apartment complex
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A 20-year-old man was hospitalized after he was shot Tuesday night at the Osborne Hills Apartments in Marietta, according to police.
What we know:
Officers responded to reports of a person shot around 10:04 p.m. at 2751 Hammondton Road.
They found a young man with a gunshot wound to his right leg and provided first aid until paramedics arrived.
He was taken to a local hospital where he underwent surgery.
Detectives with the Major Crimes Unit are continuing to investigate the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 770-499-3945.
What we don't know:
Police have not released details about a suspect or what led up to the shooting.
The condition of the victim following surgery has not been released.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from a press release issued by the Cobb County Police Department's Major Crimes Unit.