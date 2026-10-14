Expand / Collapse search

Man hospitalized after shooting at Marietta apartment complex

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Cobb County
Published October 14, 2026 12:27 PM EDT
Published October 14, 2026 12:27 PM EDT

The Brief

    • Officers found a 20-year-old man shot in the leg Tuesday night at an apartment complex in Marietta.
    • Police controlled the victim's bleeding before emergency medical crews took him to a hospital for surgery.
    • Investigators are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call the Major Crimes Unit.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A 20-year-old man was hospitalized after he was shot Tuesday night at the Osborne Hills Apartments in Marietta, according to police. 

What we know:

Officers responded to reports of a person shot around 10:04 p.m. at 2751 Hammondton Road. 

They found a young man with a gunshot wound to his right leg and provided first aid until paramedics arrived. 

He was taken to a local hospital where he underwent surgery. 

Detectives with the Major Crimes Unit are continuing to investigate the incident. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 770-499-3945. 

What we don't know:

Police have not released details about a suspect or what led up to the shooting. 

The condition of the victim following surgery has not been released. 

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from a press release issued by the Cobb County Police Department's Major Crimes Unit. 

Cobb CountyCrime and Public SafetyNews