Man hit, killed by train in SW Atlanta

Police say a man is dead after he was hit by a train overnight in southwest Atlanta,

Officials with the Atlanta Police Department tell FOX 5 the deadly crash happened at Peters Street and Spellman Lane near the Castleberry Hill neighborhood.

First responders rushed to the area shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday, but the victim died from his injures at the scene.

Investigators have not released the identity of the victim or what led up to the fatal collision.

The Atlanta Police Department and Norfolk Southern are looking into what happened.