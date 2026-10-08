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Man hit by FlixBus in southwest Atlanta on Thursday morning

By
FOX 5 Atlanta
Atlanta
Published October 8, 2026 8:25 AM EDT
Published October 8, 2026 8:25 AM EDT
article

A man was hit by a FlixBus in SW Atlanta on October 8, 2026. (FOX 5)

The Brief

    • A man was struck by a FlixBus near Memorial Drive and Pryor Street in southwest Atlanta on Thursday morning.
    • FOX 5 Atlanta crews saw the man temporarily trapped under the bus before being pulled out.
    • Witnesses identified the man as Ronnie, a local panhandler who was hit just before 7 a.m.

ATLANTA - A man was struck and temporarily trapped under a FlixBus in southwest Atlanta on Thursday morning. 

What we know:

The Atlanta Police Department confirmed officers are investigating a crash near Memorial Drive and Pryor Street. 

FOX 5 Atlanta crews at the scene witnessed the victim temporarily trapped under the bus before being pulled out. 

A wheelchair was found next to the crash site as several witnesses gathered.

A witness said the man hit was named Ronnie, who would panhandle in the area, and noted the crash happened just before 7 a.m.

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A man was hit by a FlixBus in SW Atlanta on October 8, 2026. (FOX 5)

What we don't know:

Police have not released the official condition or identity of the man who was hit. 

It remains unclear what caused the FlixBus to strike the man. 

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Atlanta Police Department, who confirmed the ongoing investigation, as well as FOX 5 Atlanta crews and witnesses at the scene. 

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