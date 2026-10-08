Man hit by FlixBus in southwest Atlanta on Thursday morning
ATLANTA - A man was struck and temporarily trapped under a FlixBus in southwest Atlanta on Thursday morning.
What we know:
The Atlanta Police Department confirmed officers are investigating a crash near Memorial Drive and Pryor Street.
FOX 5 Atlanta crews at the scene witnessed the victim temporarily trapped under the bus before being pulled out.
A wheelchair was found next to the crash site as several witnesses gathered.
A witness said the man hit was named Ronnie, who would panhandle in the area, and noted the crash happened just before 7 a.m.
A man was hit by a FlixBus in SW Atlanta on October 8, 2026. (FOX 5)
What we don't know:
Police have not released the official condition or identity of the man who was hit.
It remains unclear what caused the FlixBus to strike the man.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Atlanta Police Department, who confirmed the ongoing investigation, as well as FOX 5 Atlanta crews and witnesses at the scene.