Man hit by FlixBus in southwest Atlanta on Thursday morning

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The Brief A man was struck by a FlixBus near Memorial Drive and Pryor Street in southwest Atlanta on Thursday morning. FOX 5 Atlanta crews saw the man temporarily trapped under the bus before being pulled out. Witnesses identified the man as Ronnie, a local panhandler who was hit just before 7 a.m.



A man was struck and temporarily trapped under a FlixBus in southwest Atlanta on Thursday morning.

What we know:

The Atlanta Police Department confirmed officers are investigating a crash near Memorial Drive and Pryor Street.

FOX 5 Atlanta crews at the scene witnessed the victim temporarily trapped under the bus before being pulled out.

A wheelchair was found next to the crash site as several witnesses gathered.

A witness said the man hit was named Ronnie, who would panhandle in the area, and noted the crash happened just before 7 a.m.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ A man was hit by a FlixBus in SW Atlanta on October 8, 2026. (FOX 5)

What we don't know:

Police have not released the official condition or identity of the man who was hit.

It remains unclear what caused the FlixBus to strike the man.