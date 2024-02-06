Man charged with breaking into multiple Gwinnett County Dunkin Donuts

article

Gwinnett County officers have arrested a man accused of burglarizing two different Dunkin Donuts in the county.

In the early morning hours of Jan. 13, officers were called to a burglary call at the doughnut store on the 4900 block of Peachtree Road in Peachtree Corners. Investigators say the burglary smashed the business' front door and made off with the store's cash.

Weeks later, officers were called on Jan. 31 to the Dunkin Donuts on the 3900 block of Stone Mountain Highway in unincorporated Snellville. The burglary method was very similar to the first, officials said, with the suspect smashing the front door and stealing cash.

Investigators quickly connected both burglaries to a black Infiniti SUV and identified its owner as 36-year-old Clarkston resident Lavan Hickman.

Officers arrested Hickman on Saturday at a restaurant in Stone Mountain.

Hickman was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail and faces two counts of felony burglary.