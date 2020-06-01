Man gunned down while sitting in truck in Buckhead

Atlanta Police are investigating a Sunday night homicide in Buckhead that left a man in his thirties dead.

"Around 10 p.m. officers working at Peachtree Battle Plaza called 911 to report gunfire in the area," Atlanta Police Lieutenant Pete Malecki said.

When responding officers arrived to the intersection of Peachtree Battle NW and Peachtree Road NE, they found the victim dead in his truck from an apparent gunshot wound to the chest.

"We believe at this point that a light-colored sedan pulled up next to the victim while he was stopped at the light and someone inside engaged in gunfire shooting the victim," Lt. Malecki said.

As of Monday morning, police did not have a suspect in custody nor have they released a description of the person or people they're looking for.

"We are going to look at surveillance area from the area and encourage any witnesses to come forward," Lt. Malecki said.

Investigators told FOX 5 the motive for the shooting is unclear.

"It's too early to say at this point but we aren't ruling anything out including a road rage incident," Lt. Malecki said.

The victim has not been identified pending notification of next of kin.