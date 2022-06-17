Man shot dead in front of NW Atlanta home

A late-night shooting in front of a northwest Atlanta home leaves a man dead.

The victim was found around 11:15 p.m. Thursday night in the 1100 block of Jones Avenue. Arriving officers say the man was already deceased when they got to the scene. Police tell us the victim appeared to be between 25 and 30 years old.

So far no arrests have been made, but detectives say they are working on some good leads.

Police call the crime targeted but don't have a motive for the killing. Investigators think they're looking for a single gunman.

The shooting happened right in front of a house. Investigators say the victim didn't live there, and they have no idea why he was at the location. People staying at the home were interviewed, but no witnesses have come forward to help detectives crack the case.