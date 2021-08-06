Man gunned down in Clayton County neighborhood, police say

An early morning shooting in a Clayton County neighborhood left a man dead and authorities searching for answers.

The deadly shots were fired around 1:08 a.m. Friday on Peacock Boulevard in Morrow. Not much information is being released about the victim, who died in the front yard of a home.

Police say while no arrests have been made, they're working on some leads. A man could be seen in the back of a squad car. At this point, it's too early to know if he's a suspect or just a witness.

Carol Fitzhugh and her husband were smoking cigarettes outside a home nearby. She heard three shots fired in rapid succession. Fitzhugh didn't hear anything else either before or after those shots were fired. She calls the neighborhood quiet and can't believe a man was gunned down so close to where she is staying.

