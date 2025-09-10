Expand / Collapse search

Man with gun shot, killed by Atlanta police in midtown, police say

Published  September 10, 2025 5:12am EDT
Atlanta
The Brief

    • Police shot and killed an armed man at Midtown’s Four Seasons Hotel.
    • Officers say the suspect refused commands to drop his weapon.
    • The GBI is now handling the investigation; no officers were injured.

ATLANTA - A man was shot and killed by police overnight at the Four Seasons Hotel in Midtown Atlanta on 14th Street. 

What we know:

According to investigators, officers were called to the luxury hotel around 12:48 a.m. after reports of a man with a gun in the lobby. 

By the time police arrived, the suspect had walked toward the parking garage. Officers said they gave repeated verbal commands for him to drop his weapon. When he refused, at least one officer opened fire, striking and killing him.

Authorities said officers immediately rendered aid, but the man died from his injuries.

What we don't know:

 His name and age have not yet been released. None of the officers involved were hurt.

What's next:

The hotel was blocked off for much of the night as investigators worked the scene. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has taken over the case, as is standard in officer-involved shootings.

The Source

  • FOX 5 Atlanta sent a crew to the scene. Information provided by Atlanta Police Department. 

