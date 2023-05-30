Man goes overboard Carnival Magic cruise ship off Florida's coast: officials

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a man who went overboard the Carnival Magic cruise ship on Monday.

In a tweet, the U.S. Coast Guard said the 35-year-old man is believed to have gone overboard about 186 miles east of the Jacksonville coast in northeastern Florida. It is utilizing both air and water crews to search for the man.

A spokesperson for Carnival Cruise Line told FOX 35 in a statement that man was reported missing by his companion late Monday afternoon. Surveillance video showed the man leaning over the room balcony around 4:10 a.m., where he then fell into the water, the spokesperson said.

The Coast Guard took over the rescue operations and the Carnival Magic was allowed to continue onto Norfolk, the official said. The cruise line said its teams were providing support to the man's companion and those who were traveling with him.

According to Carnival Cruise Line's website, the Carnival Magic sets sail from Miami, Florida and Norfolk, Virginia on cruises to the Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada/New England and the Caribbean.

The ship is 1,004 feet in length and has a guest capacity of 3,690.