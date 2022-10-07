Man found shot to death in front of English Avenue neighborhood home, police say

article

Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting in the English Avenue neighborhood of northwest Atlanta.

Police said officers found a man shot dead in the 500 block of Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard just before noon on Friday.

Crime scene tape surrounded a blue home located across the street from North Avenue NW. Investigators say the body was found near the driveway and focused their search for evidence along the side of the home, which is adjacent to a billboard sign and car repair shop.

Authorities have not released the name or age of the man.

Information about a possible shooter and a motive were still under investigation.

This story has been updated to correct the location