Man found shot multiple times inside vehicle at southwest Atlanta gas station

Police are investigating a shooting in southeast Atlanta.

Officer were dispatched just before 9 p.m. The officers were diverted to a nearby gas station in the 1900 block of Delowe Drive in southwest Atlanta. Officers found a man shot several times inside a vehicle. He was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital. He was alert, conscious and breathing at the time.

Investigators said the actual shooting happened in the 1900 block of Alison Court.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the shooting and information on the gunman was not available.