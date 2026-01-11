Man found shot to death at Gwinnett County home

The Brief A man was found shot to death inside a home on Saddle Ridge Drive in unincorporated Snellville early Sunday. Gwinnett County police believe the shooting was an isolated event. The victim's identity has not been made public as detectives continue to process the scene.



A man is dead after a shooting at a Gwinnett County home early Sunday morning, according to police.

What we know:

The Gwinnett County Police Department said officers responded to a home in the 3800 block of Saddle Ridge Drive near Snellville around 3:10 a.m. after receiving calls from a person needing help. Upon arrival, officers found a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ A man was found shot to death inside a home on Saddle Ridge Drive in unincorporated Snellville early Sunday. (FOX 5)

Homicide detectives and the Crime Scene Unit responded to the house to investigate. Officials stated they believe the shooting is an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the community.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the victim's name or any information regarding potential suspects or a motive.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.