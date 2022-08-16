Man found shot dead in middle of SE Atlanta street

Police are looking for the killer of a man found shot dead in the middle of Southeast Atlanta's Hutchens Road. Investigators tell FOX 5 a passing driver saw the man and called 9-1-1 around 11:15 p.m. Monday. Arriving officers say he was dead by the time they got to the scene.

The victim appeared to have been shot one time. Police think he was between 25 and 35 years old. They don't know if he lived in the area.

Investigators think the man was either driving or riding in a rental moving truck parked next to where his body was located. They don't know if he was in or out of the truck when he was shot. They also aren't sure if there were other people in the vehicle. The back of the rental truck was empty.

Image 1 of 6 ▼

Detectives hope by getting background information about the truck, they'll learn more about the victim and possibly who killed him.