Man found shot to death on Atlanta's Cheshire Bridge Road

article

Atlanta police are investigating the death of a man found shot on Cheshire Bridge Road Monday night.

Officials tell FOX 5 that officers were called to the area of Cheshire Bridge Road near Lenox Road after reports of a person down.

At the scene, police found the body of a man with an apparent gunshot wound.

So far, investigators have not released the identity of the victim or what they think led up to the shooting.

The shooting happened in the same area where crews are working to repair damage from a fire that broke out in August 2021.

Advertisement

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call the Atlanta Police Department.