Expand / Collapse search
Special Weather Statement
until SAT 1:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Man found in stolen pickup truck with stolen firearm, Johns Creek police say

Published 
Johns Creek
FOX 5 Atlanta
Dennis Grant article

Dennis Grant (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. - Police in Johns Creek said they arrested man for stealing a pickup truck that was left running in front of a gas station on Thursday.

Dennis Grant, 34, was charged with felony burglary and theft by taking a stolen vehicle

Police said officers were called to the BP gas station located at 3700 Old Alabama Road. An employee told officers he left his Black Chevy Tahoe running with the keys it as he was closing up the store.

That pickup truck was found later that day near the intersection of Wheeler Peak Way and Mount Victoria Place blocking traffic. Police said they found Grant inside the truck. He had a stolen firearm on him, police said.

Investigators said Grant eventually confessed to stealing the truck and a previous burglary where the firearm was stolen.

He was booked into the Fulton County jail.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____