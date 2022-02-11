Man found in stolen pickup truck with stolen firearm, Johns Creek police say

article

Police in Johns Creek said they arrested man for stealing a pickup truck that was left running in front of a gas station on Thursday.

Dennis Grant, 34, was charged with felony burglary and theft by taking a stolen vehicle

Police said officers were called to the BP gas station located at 3700 Old Alabama Road. An employee told officers he left his Black Chevy Tahoe running with the keys it as he was closing up the store.

That pickup truck was found later that day near the intersection of Wheeler Peak Way and Mount Victoria Place blocking traffic. Police said they found Grant inside the truck. He had a stolen firearm on him, police said.

Investigators said Grant eventually confessed to stealing the truck and a previous burglary where the firearm was stolen.

He was booked into the Fulton County jail.

