Man found guilty of holding hostage at knifepoint in her car, raping her

Cobb County prosecutors said a 26-year-old man who allegedly kidnaped a woman and assaulted her in a car was found guilty of rape.

Cobb County District Attorney Flynn D. Broady said a jury convicted Patrick Anderson II of rape, aggravated sodomy, kidnappings and aggravated assault in an alleged Sept. 15, 2020, assault.

Prosecutors said Anderson tried to force himself into someone's apartment on Lake View Lane about five minutes before jumping in the passenger seat of a different woman's car, holding her at knife point and forcing her to drive to a nearby apartment complex.

Prosecutors said the man climbed into the front seat of the car, ordered her to undress and assaulted her.

Prosecutors said the woman called 911 using a smartwatch. Anderson allegedly noticed the call and "freaked out," but the woman told him the watch answered an incoming call.

Anderson noticed another car pull up next to them and left with the victim's smartwatch, wallet and car keys, according to prosecutors.

The woman Anderson assaulted allegedly called 911 and described Anderson. Her description matched a description provided by a woman who called 911 when Anderson tried to break into her apartment.

