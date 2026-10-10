Man found dead in Stonecrest neighborhood, police say

The Brief DeKalb County Police responded to a death investigation Friday afternoon in Stonecrest. Investigators with the DeKalb County Medical Examiner's Office are working to determine the cause of death. Authorities have not released the victim's identity or further details about the incident.



DeKalb County police are investigating after a man was found dead in a Stonecrest neighborhood Friday afternoon.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 80 block of Place Fontaine around 2:02 p.m. when they found a man's body.

The DeKalb County Medical Examiner's Office also responded to the scene to assist police and begin investigating the cause of death.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the man's name, age, or official cause of death.

It also remains unclear whether investigators suspect foul play or if anyone is currently being questioned in connection with the case.