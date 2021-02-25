Man found dead in burning home in SE Atlanta

article

Atlanta fire investigators are looking into the death of a person found inside a burning house overnight.

Officials say the fire happened around 2:14 Thursday morning at a vacant home on the 1,400 block of Gault Street.

Crews arriving on the scene found the building already engulfed in flames.

When they were able to enter the home, they found the unidentified man's body inside.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Advertisement

Officials believe the man was homeless.

So far it is unclear exactly how the man died or if his death had anything to do with the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.