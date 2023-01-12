Man found dead in a field, South Fulton police searching for leads
article
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - Police in South Fulton are searching for the person responsible for the deadly shooting of a 41-year-old man last month.
Police said officers found 41-year-old David Gadson dead with multiple gunshot wounds on Dec. 3. Police said his body was discovered in a field near Rock Hill Road.
Police aren't sure who shot him or why.
Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org.