Man found dead in a field, South Fulton police searching for leads

Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Warning
until THU 4:45 PM EST, Spalding County
13
Tornado Warning
from THU 4:32 PM EST until THU 5:15 PM EST, Spalding County, Butts County, Newton County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 4:28 PM EST until THU 5:15 PM EST, Lamar County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 4:04 PM EST until THU 4:45 PM EST, Upson County, Meriwether County, Lamar County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 3:56 PM EST until THU 4:45 PM EST, Forsyth County, Gwinnett County, Hall County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 4:22 PM EST until THU 5:00 PM EST, Clayton County, DeKalb County, Fayette County, Spalding County, Rockdale County, Butts County, Newton County, Walton County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 4:38 PM EST until THU 5:30 PM EST, Clay County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 4:07 PM EST until THU 4:45 PM EST, Clarke County, Clayton County, DeKalb County, Gwinnett County, Oconee County, Rockdale County, Newton County, Walton County, Clarke County
Tornado Watch
from THU 3:36 PM EST until THU 9:00 PM EST, Clay County, Dougherty County
Tornado Watch
until THU 5:00 PM EST, Cherokee County, Pickens County
Tornado Watch
until THU 7:00 PM EST, Carroll County, Clarke County, Clayton County, Cobb County, Coweta County, DeKalb County, Douglas County, Fayette County, Forsyth County, Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Hall County, Oconee County, Paulding County, Polk County, Spalding County, Upson County, Rockdale County, Butts County, Newton County, Walton County, Paulding County, Clarke County, Haralson County, Meriwether County, Lamar County, Heard County
Wind Advisory
until THU 6:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Wind Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM EST until THU 11:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Man found dead in a field, South Fulton police searching for leads

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
South Fulton
FOX 5 Atlanta
David Gadson, 41 article

David Gadson, 41

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - Police in South Fulton are searching for the person responsible for the deadly shooting of a 41-year-old man last month.

Police said officers found 41-year-old David Gadson dead with multiple gunshot wounds on Dec. 3. Police said his body was discovered in a field near Rock Hill Road. 

Police aren't sure who shot him or why. 

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org.