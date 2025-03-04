Expand / Collapse search
Man found dead at DeKalb County gas station; investigation underway

Published  March 4, 2025 9:43pm EST
DeKalb County police investigate a deadly shooting at the Shell gas station in the 2900 block of Panola Road south of I-20 on March 4, 2025.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A man was found dead at a gas station off Interstate 20 in DeKalb County.

It happened around 7:10 p.m. Tuesday.

What we know:

Officers arrived at the Shell gas station located in the 2900 block of Panola Road. 

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, a 24-year-old man was found at the scene with a gunshot wound to the head. 

Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene. 

What we don't know:

The name of the man has not been released. 

The deadly shooting remains under investigation. 

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the case can call the DeKalb County Homicide Unit at 770-724-7850.

The Source: The DeKalb County Police Department provided the details for this article.

