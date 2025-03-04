Man found dead at DeKalb County gas station; investigation underway
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A man was found dead at a gas station off Interstate 20 in DeKalb County.
It happened around 7:10 p.m. Tuesday.
What we know:
Officers arrived at the Shell gas station located in the 2900 block of Panola Road.
According to the DeKalb County Police Department, a 24-year-old man was found at the scene with a gunshot wound to the head.
Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.
What we don't know:
The name of the man has not been released.
The deadly shooting remains under investigation.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on the case can call the DeKalb County Homicide Unit at 770-724-7850.
The Source: The DeKalb County Police Department provided the details for this article.