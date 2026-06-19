Man found dead beneath tour bus in DeKalb County

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The Brief A man was found dead beneath a tour bus at a hotel off Mountain Industrial Boulevard in DeKalb County. Police were called to the scene after a hotel worker discovered the man trapped under the vehicle. Investigators believe the death appears accidental, but the Medical Examiner will determine the official cause of death.



DeKalb County police are investigating after a man was found dead beneath a tour bus at a hotel parking lot Thursday evening.

What we know:

Officers responded to the scene around 7:50 p.m. near Mountain Industrial Boulevard after a hotel employee discovered a man trapped underneath the bus.

Death appears accidental

According to police, preliminary findings suggest the death was accidental.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released the man's identity or additional details about how he ended up beneath the vehicle.

Medical examiner to determine cause

Authorities said the investigation remains active, but detectives currently do not suspect foul play.

What's next:

The DeKalb County Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an examination to determine the official cause and manner of death.

Police have not released any further information.