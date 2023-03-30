Man flees from Atlanta Police, ends up going to grandma's house

Police released video of a wanted man trying to escape police officers during a traffic stop by running to his grandmother’s house.

Atlanta Police released the video which first shows the department’s air unit tracking the vehicle down the highway after officers say it failed to stop after he was spotted driving without a seatbelt. Officers then ran his tag and found out he has outstanding warrants.

All police cruisers backed off and let the Phoenix unit follow the car to its eventual destination. Once the car parks, that is when the officers moved in.

Body camera video shows the moments officers caught up with him behind a home.

"Mama, mama, mama, mama!" the man could be heard as he knocks on the back door. "Get my grandma!"

Officers then were seen cuffing 30-year-old Cepeda Carter.

Police say Carter was wanted for probation violation on an aggravated assault charge.

"I was just trying to get to my grandma’s house," Carter told officers as they led him away.

He is also facing multiple traffic violations and obstruction in addition to his outstanding warrant.

No one was injured during the incident.

Carter was booked into the Fulton County Jail.