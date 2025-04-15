Victim flees to fire station after shooting at Atlanta food mart, police say

article

Authorities are investigating a shooting of a man at a northwest Atlanta food mart late Monday night.

Investigators say the victim fled to a local fire station after the shooting.

What we know:

At around 10 p.m., officers responded to Atlanta Fire Rescue Station # 22 on Hollywood Road NW after reports of a person shot.

At the station, police found a 38-year-old man who had been shot in his right arm and back.

Medics rushed the victim to a local hospital for treatment. He is expected to survive his injuries.

Investigators believe the shooting happened at a food mart on the 1900 block of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway NW.

What we don't know:

Authorities are working to determine what led to the violence.

Officials have not released the identity of the victim at this time.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.