Victim flees to fire station after shooting at Atlanta food mart, police say
ATLANTA - Authorities are investigating a shooting of a man at a northwest Atlanta food mart late Monday night.
Investigators say the victim fled to a local fire station after the shooting.
What we know:
At around 10 p.m., officers responded to Atlanta Fire Rescue Station # 22 on Hollywood Road NW after reports of a person shot.
At the station, police found a 38-year-old man who had been shot in his right arm and back.
Medics rushed the victim to a local hospital for treatment. He is expected to survive his injuries.
Investigators believe the shooting happened at a food mart on the 1900 block of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway NW.
What we don't know:
Authorities are working to determine what led to the violence.
Officials have not released the identity of the victim at this time.
What you can do:
If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.
The Source: Information for this story came from a release by the Atlanta Police Department.