Man fighting for his life after downtown Atlanta drive-by shooting

One man is in the hospital after a drive-by shooting in downtown Atlanta early Friday morning.

Atlanta police say they were called to the 100 block of Peachtree Street SW after reports of a person shot around 4:30 a.m. Friday.

At the scene, officers found a man at the scene with a gunshot wound. Medics rushed him to the hospital in critical condition.

According to the preliminary investigation, the man was crossing the street when a vehicle passed by and someone inside opened fire.

Several cars were also hit by bullets around the area.

Officials have not identified the victim or any suspects in the shooting.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call the Atlanta Police Department.

